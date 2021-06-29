Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.1% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.20.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $173.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $116.78 and a 12-month high of $174.86.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.