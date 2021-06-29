Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

