Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,288. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $468.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $446.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $468.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

