Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 56,959 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Arcos Dorados worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 49.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 15.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 79,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 10.7% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 497,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 47,988 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 47.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Shares of ARCO opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.15.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 73.32% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $559.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARCO. TheStreet upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.