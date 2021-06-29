Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) by 12.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Pampa Energía by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pampa Energía by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC raised its position in Pampa Energía by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Pampa Energía by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAM stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $846.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.55. Pampa Energía S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $17.95.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.12 million. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Pampa Energía Profile

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

