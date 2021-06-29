LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Holdings Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.13% of LivaNova worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIVN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIVN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $86.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.