Bank of Montreal Can Sells 164,974 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,974 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,418,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,432,000 after purchasing an additional 971,175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,070 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,324 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,064,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,024 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

