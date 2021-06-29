iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 2,654.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,529 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of IYE opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.23. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

