Bank of Montreal Can Trims Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,955 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,070,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3,826.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 132,444 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $6,832,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $1,251,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPRX stock opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 69,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $2,941,600.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $604,780.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,971 shares of company stock worth $8,346,334 over the last quarter. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

