Quilter Plc Sells 302 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Quilter Plc decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 6.8% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $214,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,443.89 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,630.08 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,318.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.54, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

