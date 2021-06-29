Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 68.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,219,000 after acquiring an additional 268,094 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 886,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,987,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,763,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 723,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,060,000 after acquiring an additional 27,973 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,256,211 shares in the company, valued at $623,013,682.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,970,200 in the last 90 days. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.19 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.92.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

