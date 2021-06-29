Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 241,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 27,669 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,187,000 after buying an additional 2,137,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. G.Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

ELAN opened at $35.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

