Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,911 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,766 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 239.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Paylocity by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCTY. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.63.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $194.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 172.04, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.25. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $124.75 and a 52 week high of $218.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.77.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.