Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Get ProShares Large Cap Core Plus alerts:

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus stock opened at $98.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.77. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 12 month low of $57.15 and a 12 month high of $71.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.