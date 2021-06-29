Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 19,370 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 392.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $72,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $56.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.69.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

