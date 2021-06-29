Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,980,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,747,000 after acquiring an additional 299,617 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,018,000 after purchasing an additional 642,457 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,557,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,749,000 after purchasing an additional 187,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,481,000 after purchasing an additional 342,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,875,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,888,000 after buying an additional 312,016 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $738,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 215,979 shares in the company, valued at $10,639,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.14 and a 1-year high of $53.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

FR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

