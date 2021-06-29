Bank of Montreal Can Has $5.37 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 287,373 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,953,000 after buying an additional 11,631,044 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374,723 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $54.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.41 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

