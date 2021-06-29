Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,768,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,522,000 after acquiring an additional 99,607 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,980 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 12,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 72,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 13.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 21,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

In other DXP Enterprises news, CEO David R. Little purchased 30,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.67 per share, with a total value of $860,702.07. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,356,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,878,412.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXPE opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $35.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $245.62 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on DXPE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

