Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2021

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 54,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTBD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.52.

