Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,595 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 261.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ES. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $81.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.48. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.29.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.21%.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

