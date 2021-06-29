Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Lear were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Lear by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in Lear by 0.4% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 6.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Lear by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear stock opened at $175.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.60.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LEA shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

