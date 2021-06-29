Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 107.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.07% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 44.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BTAI. Truist dropped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.45.

Shares of BTAI opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.89. The firm has a market cap of $769.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.10.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

