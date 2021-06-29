Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 291,064 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 1,019.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,064 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,201,000 after purchasing an additional 768,527 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,825,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,833,000 after acquiring an additional 399,231 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,641,000 after acquiring an additional 109,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,433,000 after purchasing an additional 120,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 667,682 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.82. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.90%.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

