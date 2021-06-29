Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Down 64.6% in June

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,200 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the May 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,242,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.22. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $52.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after acquiring an additional 52,684 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $3,693,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $129,703,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,897 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.