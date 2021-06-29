Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Short Interest Up 204.8% in June

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 204.8% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:SYNL opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.93. Synalloy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Get Synalloy alerts:

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $69.78 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Privet Fund Management Llc bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $158,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Schauerman bought 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $68,738.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,352.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 36,744 shares of company stock valued at $375,543. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Synalloy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Synalloy by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synalloy in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Synalloy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Synalloy by 45.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Synalloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synalloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.