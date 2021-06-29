MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.07% of MYR Group worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in MYR Group by 217.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1,234.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MYR Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,675.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $479,883.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,337,071.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,583. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MYRG opened at $87.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $28.54 and a one year high of $92.00.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $592.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

