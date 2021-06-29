Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $897,000 in Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.17% of Fly Leasing at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLY. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Fly Leasing by 278.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FLY opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.92. Fly Leasing Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02. The company has a market cap of $516.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

FLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Fly Leasing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

