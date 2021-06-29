AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Director Deborah Susan Stein Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,172,600.

ALA stock opened at C$26.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.21 billion and a PE ratio of 20.33. AltaGas Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$14.98 and a 12 month high of C$26.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 75.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALA. National Bankshares raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AltaGas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.43.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

