Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Adam K. Peterson Buys 3,311 Shares of Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Adam K. Peterson acquired 3,311 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,248.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Adam K. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Adam K. Peterson bought 18,050 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $201,077.00.
- On Monday, June 7th, Adam K. Peterson purchased 27,163 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $298,249.74.
- On Friday, June 4th, Adam K. Peterson acquired 39,733 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $436,268.34.
NASDAQ NICK opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $144.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.46.
About Nicholas Financial
Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.
