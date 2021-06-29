Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Adam K. Peterson Buys 3,311 Shares of Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Adam K. Peterson acquired 3,311 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,248.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Adam K. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Adam K. Peterson bought 18,050 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $201,077.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Adam K. Peterson purchased 27,163 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $298,249.74.

On Friday, June 4th, Adam K. Peterson acquired 39,733 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $436,268.34.

NASDAQ NICK opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $144.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.46.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,089,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after buying an additional 15,647 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

