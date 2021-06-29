Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR) Insider Purchases C$21,484.00 in Stock

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR) insider Wexford Capital LP acquired 16,400 shares of Bonterra Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.31 per share, with a total value of C$21,484.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 171,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$224,665.

Wexford Capital LP also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Wexford Capital LP bought 3,000 shares of Bonterra Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,080.00.

BTR stock opened at C$1.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$142.58 million and a P/E ratio of -5.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Bonterra Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.79 and a 12 month high of C$1.62.

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The Company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits, as well as the Bachelor Mill.

