Reviewing Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) & Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) and Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Welbilt and Hayward, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Welbilt 0 5 2 0 2.29 Hayward 0 2 7 0 2.78

Welbilt presently has a consensus price target of $20.14, indicating a potential downside of 14.54%. Hayward has a consensus price target of $25.57, indicating a potential upside of 4.37%. Given Hayward’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hayward is more favorable than Welbilt.

Profitability

This table compares Welbilt and Hayward’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welbilt 1.37% 13.46% 1.56% Hayward N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.9% of Welbilt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Hayward shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Welbilt shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Welbilt and Hayward’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welbilt $1.15 billion 2.90 -$7.40 million $0.16 147.31 Hayward $875.40 million 6.47 $43.30 million N/A N/A

Hayward has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Welbilt.

Summary

Welbilt beats Hayward on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools. Hayward Holdings, Inc. is based in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

