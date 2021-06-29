Mawson Infrastructure Group (MIGI) and Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: MIGI) is one of 110 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Mawson Infrastructure Group to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -$4.93 million -2.34 Mawson Infrastructure Group Competitors $1.10 billion $4.90 million 25.62

Mawson Infrastructure Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group. Mawson Infrastructure Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -969.68% -272.90% Mawson Infrastructure Group Competitors -24.98% -1,870.53% -8.38%

Volatility and Risk

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.45, meaning that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mawson Infrastructure Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mawson Infrastructure Group Competitors 595 2938 4477 87 2.50

Mawson Infrastructure Group currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 100.00%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 14.99%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Mawson Infrastructure Group competitors beat Mawson Infrastructure Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining and digital asset infrastructure activities in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company matches energy infrastructure with mobile data center solutions enabling the proliferation of blockchain technology. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

