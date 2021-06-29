Zacks: Analysts Expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.19. Marathon Oil reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.02.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Insiders have sold 166,667 shares of company stock worth $1,926,896 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

