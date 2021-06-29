Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.00% of ManpowerGroup worth $54,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAN. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $119.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.02. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.27 and a 52 week high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.66%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

