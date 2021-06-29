Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,387,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300,882 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $53,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ING. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep by 438.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,204 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,067 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth $15,204,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,206,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth $4,872,000. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays cut ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

ING stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

