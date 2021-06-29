Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,910,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,912 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $52,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,267,000 after purchasing an additional 59,002 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 7.6% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at $517,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTA stock opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

