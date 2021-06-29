Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,425,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,114,628 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.08% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $53,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.28.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.16.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 138.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

