Northern Trust Corp Has $52.07 Million Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,182,181 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 319,247 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.10% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group worth $52,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 40,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 41,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 82,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

SMFG stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

