TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Position Lessened by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,261 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in TTEC were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TTEC during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in TTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in TTEC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in TTEC by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen cut shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

In other news, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,317,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $100.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.79 and a 52-week high of $113.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.51.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.