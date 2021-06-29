American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 27.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,601,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 601,974 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $50,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth about $481,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,219,000 after acquiring an additional 54,646 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 37.2% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,957,000 after acquiring an additional 850,936 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 32.3% during the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 238,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 58,168 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEL opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. Sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $184,351.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,723 shares of company stock worth $1,321,179 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

