Northern Trust Corp Invests $50.83 Million in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 831,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,832,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.96% of Travel + Leisure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CQS US LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $2,202,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $4,009,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $2,497,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $20,234,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $39,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $486,006. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 1.94. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

