Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock Position Decreased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,978 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 574.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 199,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 170,042 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,760,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,656,000 after purchasing an additional 179,959 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.07.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 63.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of -0.28.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

