Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 46,983 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,467,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.60% of Cannae worth $58,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNNE. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,534,000 after buying an additional 2,115,284 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,604,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,968,000 after buying an additional 917,020 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,696,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,509,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,048,000 after buying an additional 603,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

In related news, CFO Bryan D. Coy purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $35,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,660. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,771,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,250 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 154.88%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.17 earnings per share. Cannae’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

