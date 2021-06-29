Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 307,218 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,354,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,218 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.88% of The AZEK worth $56,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in The AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The AZEK in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in The AZEK by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in The AZEK by 48.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.47.

In related news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $665,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $2,187,350.00. Insiders sold 305,423 shares of company stock worth $13,856,106 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.60. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and a PE ratio of -63.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

