Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 91,576 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 748,489 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $58,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORA. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,769 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

ORA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.83.

NYSE ORA opened at $70.21 on Tuesday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

