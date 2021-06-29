Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 29,334 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,334 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.18% of PRA Group worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 81.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000.

PRA Group stock opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.81. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.43.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.31 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $260,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,404.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,911 shares of company stock worth $646,593. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

