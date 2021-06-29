Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,654 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Plexus by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

Plexus stock opened at $91.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.36. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $94,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,504.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $193,545.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,344.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,076 shares of company stock worth $1,045,755 over the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

