The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Sells $391,309.76 in Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 4,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $391,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ JYNT opened at $81.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.30. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 81.84 and a beta of 1.30. The Joint Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $83.59.
The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Joint by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Joint by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The Joint by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in The Joint by 53,032.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 116,671 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in The Joint during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Joint Company Profile
The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.
