The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Sells $391,309.76 in Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 4,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $391,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $81.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.30. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 81.84 and a beta of 1.30. The Joint Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $83.59.

Get The Joint alerts:

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JYNT. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Maxim Group downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Joint by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Joint by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The Joint by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in The Joint by 53,032.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 116,671 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in The Joint during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.