Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Major Shareholder Dennis Erani Sells 9,106 Shares of Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) major shareholder Dennis Erani sold 9,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $172,740.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,314,517 shares in the company, valued at $24,936,387.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Organogenesis stock opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.06. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.30 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 43.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 329.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 19.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organogenesis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

