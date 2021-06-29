Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will announce $2.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.76 billion. Conagra Brands posted sales of $3.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year sales of $11.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $11.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $11.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.50. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

