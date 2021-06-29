Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Billion

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will announce $2.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.76 billion. Conagra Brands posted sales of $3.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year sales of $11.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $11.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $11.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.50. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.